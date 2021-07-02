Fun days out this Summer!

It’s not just the children who will be looking forward to a fun day away this summer, but the parent’s too, as we’ve all spent more than enough time indoors for the past year.

Finding days away filled with something to suit everyone can be difficult but with a little bit of planning and advance bookings, we’re confident the advertisers in this feature will provide you with some fantastic fun days out!

Tullynally Castle Gardens

Tullynally Castle Gardens is one of those places you want to keep on returning to again and again. Now that it’s open again for tours, don’t let another week pass without a visit.

Tullynally Castle Gardens has over 12 acres of gardens in all, divided between walled gardens, extensive woodland gardens and two ornamental lakes, dating back to the early 1800s. Tullynally really is a place that does your heart good to spend time in.

Timings and tours

Tullynally Castle Gardens and Tearooms are open from 11am to 5pm, Thursday to Sunday until September. They are also open on Bank Holiday Mondays and daily during Heritage Week (14 – 22 August 2021). There are also regular guided tours at 3pm on Sundays of the splendid Victorian kitchens and laundries giving fascinating details of Life Below Stairs in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Tickets available in the tearoom or book online.

Make your visit complete with a visit to The Castle Tearooms, which provides a range of teas and coffee, delicious home baked treats and light lunches and has some outdoor seating in the loggia in the Castle courtyard.

Check out the website for further information and booking slots. You can also email info@tullynallycastle.ie for enquiries or give a call on 044 966 1856.

Edenderry Swimming pool

Edenderry Swimming pool offers more than just a few swimming lanes; amongst a host of other facilities, you can actually hire the use of the pool and have a pool party this summer!

Located on the Carrick Road of Edenderry town, Edenderry Swimming Pool is the perfect venue for a really great day out for all the family. While the pool objective is to encourage and promote swimming in the community, the pool complex offers sports recovery programmes, various forms of hydro therapy, pool volleyball, as well as swimming and life-saving lessons and get fit techniques. Edenderry swimming pool also offer you the opportunity to have your special celebration pool party at their pool, with the latest inflatable to make the experience that bit more enjoyable.

Booking is essential for pool use at this time and can be done online. Take a few minutes to check out the informative website or call Edenderry Swimming Pool today on 046 973 1295. You can also email them on: info@edenderryswimmingpool.ie.

Mullingar Tennis and Badminton Club

Mullingar Tennis and Badminton Club have a number of fun-filled summer camps planned for July and August, with camp-goers set to learn new skills, practise match play and meet new friends in a safe and socially-distanced outdoor environment. These camps gives children a taste for the games of tennis and badminton at an early age and instills a sense of importance for them to be active and healthy.

Since re-opening their doors in April, over 200 players have been participating in weekly coaching lessons as part of the Junior Tennis Programme. The club also offer a fun schools-based programme. The club begin a new coaching term in September, with Head Coach Scott Hubbard.

In addition, the next 10-week term will also begin in September, facilitating junior groups of all levels, high-performance squads, adult groups and individual sessions for all ages. Mullingar Tennis and Badminton Club are currently taking bookings for individuals and groups of all ages and abilities, be it for fitness or fun. Contact Scott today, on 083 015 6718, to book your spot!

Lilliput Boat Hire

From 1 May until 12 October 2021, boat hire season is open for business in lovely Lilliput, on the shores of Lough Ennell.

Whether it’s for family fun days out, fishing, or just taking it easy and enjoying the local scenery, Lilliput Boat Hire provides everything you need to have a memorable day out on the lake. Lilliput, named in honour of Jonathan Swift, who was said to have visited the area in 1726 and came up with the idea for his well known book ‘Gulliver’s Travels’.

Located at Jonathan Swift Park, Lilliput Boat Hire’s easy to use boats allow you to explore the sights, sounds, and wildlife that Lough Ennell has to offer. Lake boats are available as rowing boards or with outboard engines, and the affordable hire rate includes life jackets and fuel. You just need to pack your fishing rod and a snack and let Lilliput Boat Hire take care of the rest.

Renowned for its brown trout, perch, and pike fishing, Lough Ennell boasts to be one of the few lakes in Ireland which has 100% wild fish, presenting an appealing challenge for the avid fishing enthusiast. Fishing permits are compulsory on Lough Ennell and licenses can easily be bought online at :http://permits.fishinginireland.info/product-category/shannon .

For booking and more information, contact Lilliput Boat Hire on 044 9226329 or 087 6492866, email: info@LilliputBoatHire.com, or visit the very informative website.

Baysports

Baysports is a boat training and water sports centre located Located just 5km from Athlone town, in Hodson bay. Baysports is also home to Ireland’s largest inflatable waterpark!

Baysports has the biggest collection of original one-off award winning floating slides, rockers and challenges, entertaining and delighting people of all ages and abilities. The impressive complex of adventure installations includes an inflatable island with its own jungles, towers, trampolines, slides, water based obstacle courses, and even a castle.

If bouncing on the water is not for you, consider a Lake or River Safari, where visitors can explore Lough Ree on a wide range of kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, currachs, and pedal boats, all of which are provided by Baysports.

Safety is of the utmost importance at Baysports and they employ qualified life guards, instructors and supervisors to ensure the safety, comfort and enjoyment of all patrons.

For bookings and information, call 090 6494801, or visit www.baysports.ie.

Kilbeggan Distillery

Kilbeggan Distillery is not just a day out for the adults; children too can sample their favourite beverage while learning about how one of Ireland’s best known drinks is produced.

Located in the beautiful town of Kilbeggan, Kilbeggan Distilling Company is the oldest licensed distillery of its kind in Ireland. Founded in 1757, the distillery spent over 200 years making a whiskey, loved the world over. Daily tours allow visitors to see how the distillery has married the whiskey-making traditions of years ago with the innovative spirit of today.

Kilbeggan distillery offers daily whiskey of the day demonstrations, as well as cocktail making and Irish coffee demonstrations and has a beautiful gift shop on site where you can pick up great quality gifts for your near and dear ones. Make sure to appoint a designated driver before you enjoy the small tasters at the end of the tours.

For further information, contact the distillery team by telephone on: 057 933 2134 or by email on: info@kilbeggandistillery.com

You can book your trips in advance on the website.

Viking Shiptours

For a unique fun day out, sail with Viking Shiptours on Shannon waters to Lough Ree on the Viking 1, a heritage boat built in 1923.

Viking Ship Tours offer unique tours from Athlone Castle, traveling upstream on the River Shannon to Lough Ree. During the sailing there is live commentary on local history, the religious settlements on the islands and tales of viking treasure. Cruises last from 75 to 90 minutes and are enjoyed by all ages. This cruise is also a great way to spend a birthday or celebrate a special family occasion.

The Viking 1 Heritage Boat

Viking 1 measures 21 metres in length and is made of larch planking on oak ribs and frames.

Since 1999, Michael McDonnell has been the skipper and proprietor of Viking 1 and has been scrupulous in his maintenance and restoration of the ship.

Treasure in The Midlands

Legend has it that in the year 933, viking Olaf Scabbyhead plundered and looted the midlands for precious metals and valuable artifacts. This angered the viking King Olaf Guthfrithsson, who sent his men to defeat and imprison Scabbyhead in 937. Olaf succeeded but he unknowingly left treasure behind. Where do you think the treasure is buried?

So what are you waiting for – don your viking helmet and find the treasure … or simply sit back and relax onboard with a refreshment of your choice. Either way, you will enjoy the beauty of the Inland Waterways and witness everything Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands has to offer.

To book your crruise, telephone Viking Ships on 086 262 1136, email vikingmike@vikingtoursireland.ie or visit their informative website.