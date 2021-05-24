Win a Two-night Luxury Spa Break at The Johnstown Estate!

With Ireland re-opening this Summer, we want to give you the chance to win a two-night luxury spa break for two people at The Johnstown Estate.

The Johnstown Estate Hotel & Spa is the perfect luxurious base for your Summer Staycation. Set on 120 acres of beautiful parkland, a break at The Johnstown Estate will leave you feeling pampered, rested and relaxed.

Indulge in a delicious four course meal in Fire & Salt restaurant, complete your stay in the ‘New Spa’ with Rooftop and Thermal Suite Experience, it’s the perfect place to escape, enjoy and energise yourself this summer.

THE PRIZE

Up for grabs is a two-night stay for two people with breakfast each morning, four-course dinner on one evening and a two-hour thermal spa experience

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Prize is valid use from Sunday to Thursday, excluding Bank Holiday weekends and is subject to availability. Voucher is not exchangeable for cash.

ENTER NOW

To be in with a chance of winning this great prize, simply fill out this short entry form. Good luck!