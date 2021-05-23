€6.4m Lotto jackpot won in Westmeath

Almost €6.5 million has been won by one Westmeath lottery ticket-holder following Saturday evening’s Lotto draw.

The National Lottery is urging people in Westmeath to check their tickets to see if they won the jackpot of €6,489,165.

“With so many big winners in Saturday’s Lotto draw, we are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully,” a Lottery spokesperson said.

“If you are one of the winners of these prizes, stay calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday night’s €6.4 million jackpot are: 01, 05, 12, 23, 45, 46 and the Bonus was 41.