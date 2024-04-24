Staff awareness needed at Mullingar Hospital’s End of Life Care – survey

By Diarmuid Sherry

A HSE End of Life Survey has concluded that staff members in Regional Hospital Mullingar needed more awareness with the experiences of family and friends for those receiving End of Life Care. The report mentioned actions and improvements needed for a lack of staff awareness for flexible visiting hours and discounted car parking. Findings of the National End of Life Survey showed that “not all families knew they could visit outside of Regional Hospital Mull-ingar’s Visiting Hours when their loved one was receiving End of Life Care.”

“It is hoped,” said the report, “that as a result of creating more awareness of the flexibility around End of Life visiting, families will feel more comfortable to be with their loved ones during this precious time.”