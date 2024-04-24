Mullingar student takes a top prize in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Mullingar student Nicholas Glynn (8) has won a top prize in this year’s 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition. The All Saints’ National School student won second prize in the 7–8 year age category, for his work entitled ‘Lost Little Lambs (Moate Park, Roscommon)’. “I like animals and I like newborn lambs in Spring. They’re so cute,” Nicholas told Topic following the news. “I like drawing and making comics for my Granny and Grandad to read. They live in Clare.”

Results were announced in the Morrison Hotel, Dublin on Wednesday, April 17 where the winning artwork was described by Final Adjudicator, Gary Granville, Professor Emeritus of Education at the National College of Art and Design as one in which “the subjects are beautifully captured in their natural environment.”