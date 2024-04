By Lorraine Murphy

On Thursday, April 25, Emper National School will punch above its weight when it takes on the Divine Word NS, Rathfarnham in the quarter finals of the National Concern Primary Debates 2024. Emper NS is a two classroom school while their Dublin opposition has a total of nineteen classrooms.

At home and proposing the motion: Young people in Ireland are Indifferent to the Global South, the multi-talented local students are ready to do battle against their Dublin opponents.