Westmeath man’s construction firm to help build 70-storey building in Miami

Moore Group, led by Westmeath man Martin Moore, will help build a 70-storey highrise building in Miami’s urban centre. The Moore Group has been subcontracted to integrate 2,300 tons of high-strength reinforcing steel into the foundation.

A 36-hour continuous concrete pour was recently completed to set the project’s foundation. 300 workers and 1,200 trucks were used during the pour which began on Friday, 29 March. Approximately 324,000 cubic feet of concrete weighing over 9,000 tonnes filled the foundation pit measuring 234 by 140 feet and 14 feet deep.