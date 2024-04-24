Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Preparations underway for Mullingar’s Darkness into Light event

By marketing

Mullingar is gearing up for this year’s Darkness Into Light event, set to take place on Saturday, 11 May. This annual event, organised to support the vital work of suicide prevention charity Pieta House, will commence at 4.15am.

Darkness Into Light Mullingar 2024 will begin from St. Lomans Football Pitch, leading participants on a journey through the heart of the community. The route will wind its way into town park via Millmount Road. Exiting near the Annebrook House Hotel, the walk will then lead back to its origin at St Lomans Football Pitch.

Organised by a collaborative effort of local businesses including Writech, Mullingar Tidy Towns, Apache Pizza, and Pita Pit, Darkness Into Light Mullingar 2024 embodies the spirit of community and compassion.

For more information and to register for Darkness Into Light Mullingar 2024, visit Pieta House’s website. www.darknessintolight.ie/register/westmeath

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Photos: Birthday celebrations for Westmeath Rose Grace O’Connor
Next article
Staff awareness needed at Mullingar Hospital’s End of Life Care – survey

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers