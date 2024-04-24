Preparations underway for Mullingar’s Darkness into Light event

Mullingar is gearing up for this year’s Darkness Into Light event, set to take place on Saturday, 11 May. This annual event, organised to support the vital work of suicide prevention charity Pieta House, will commence at 4.15am.

Darkness Into Light Mullingar 2024 will begin from St. Lomans Football Pitch, leading participants on a journey through the heart of the community. The route will wind its way into town park via Millmount Road. Exiting near the Annebrook House Hotel, the walk will then lead back to its origin at St Lomans Football Pitch.

Organised by a collaborative effort of local businesses including Writech, Mullingar Tidy Towns, Apache Pizza, and Pita Pit, Darkness Into Light Mullingar 2024 embodies the spirit of community and compassion.

For more information and to register for Darkness Into Light Mullingar 2024, visit Pieta House’s website. www.darknessintolight.ie/register/westmeath