Ben Dolan was born in Austin Friar Street in Mullingar, on lá aon, fado, fado!

He was the third youngest in a family of nine, and is the last surviving member of his family.

Having started as a carpenter in Reynold’s Carpenter Shop at the Green Bridge, Mullingar, Ben soon realised his love of music was to pave his future, and so in 1960, himself and his younger brother Joe started their own band, called The Drifters.