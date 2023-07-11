Mullingar property offers space aplenty

Charlestown, Mullingar

4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, detached house

Asking price: €535,000

This week’s ‘Property of the Week’ has the important element of ‘space’ as a key feature; space both inside and outside, for the lucky owner to utilise and re-create as they please.

Situated on one acre, this bright and spacious four bedroom, detached family home is presented in turnkey condition. Located on a private and secluded site, the property is not overlooked in any direction.

With features including a southfacing patio area, large hardcore yard, large detached shed and garage with power, this large D1 energy rated family home is finished to a high standard throughout.

Situated on road R390 on the outskirts of Mullingar, the property is very close to St Kenny National School and offers easy access to Mullingar town centre, Athlone, the N4 and N52.

The accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall with wood paneling, leading to the large living room with laminate floor and cast- iron open fireplace with a marble surround. Double doors lead through to a study area with laminate floors.

The kitchen is impressively fitted with granite worktops integrated appliances and tiled back- splash. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled floor and fitted storage and countertop.

A tiled hallway gives access to the two ground floor bedrooms, both with tiled en-suite bathrooms, laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes. The en-suite bathrooms feature tiled floors, tiled wall, WC, wash hand basin, and a tiled pump shower area.

A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation. The first floor consists of a landing with laminate floor giving access to the remaining two bedrooms, both en-suite again, with laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes.

The large detached shed/garage consists of two units (14.26m x 8.88m and 14.26m x 10.29m) surrounded by well tended to lawns and a patio area.

Special features to keep in mind when considering this property are the oil fired central heating, main water supply, the secluded one acre site, secure property with security gates on the tarmac driveway, ample parking, en-suite bedrooms, the large outdoor sheds with power offering lots of space, the high standard of finish, in addition to the excellent location, which is just a few min- utes drive to Primary and Secondary Schools, close to the N4 and N52, close to shops and all amenities, including local GAA clubs.

This property is ideal for a family looking for space and privacy and viewing is advised as soon as possible.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.

