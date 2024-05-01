Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Suspected arson attack at Ballynacargy church

By Topic.ie

By Ciaran Brennan
Ballynacargy church experienced fire damage after a suspected arson attack on Thursday, 18 April. The high altar was damaged after dried flowers next to a lit candle caught fire. Two parishioners put out the fire after they were alerted to the situation by an alarm and minimal damage was done to the church.

A similar incident occurred on the high altar of St Michael’s Church in Sonna, 6km away from Ballynacargy church. Fr Tony from Ballynacargy/Sonna parish suggested in a facebook post published on the night of the suspected attack that both fires were lit intentionally.

