Riverdance at 30: Castlepollard man recalls realising an Irish dancing dream

Thirty years ago this week, Ireland won the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Rock ’n’ Roll Kids, written by Brendan Graham and performed by Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan. That same night, Riverdance stormed onto our screens as the interval act, forever changing the face of Irish dance and creating a worldwide phenomenon that still tours today.

Watching the show that night was a young Castlepollard dancer Damien Noone, now Dr. Damien Noone, Staff Nephrologist in the Division of Paediatric Nephrology at The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto.

“I was Irish dancing all through childhood, won the world championships, was doing great, or so I thought, and then I saw Michael Flatley dance,” he told Topic. “The sounds he was making with his feet, the moves, the taps, he was moonwalking like Michael Jackson. I was a world champion yet I wasn’t even in the same class as this man. We were used to Irish dancing meaning competitions and Comhaltas; dancing on the back of a lorry for a bottle of lemonade and a packet of crisps. This was like nothing we had seen before. Everyone was shocked. Everything changed.”

Damien had seen Michael dance the year before at The Mayo 5000 concert in the National Concert Hall, Dublin. Produced by Moya Doherty and John McColgan, it included a new musical work by composer Bill Whelan, choral pieces by the choir Anuna, duo Jean Butler and Colin Dunne and solo dancer Michael Flatley. Moya Doherty had been tasked with putting together an interval act for the 1994 Eurovision, held in The Point Depot, Dublin and the rest is history.

On February 9 1995, the following year, Riverdance: The Show opened in The Point Theatre, Dublin and by June had moved to the Hammersmith Apollo, London where it ran for four sell-out weeks before returning to Dublin for another six weeks of sell out shows. Damien was invited to join the show but it would take another three years for him to sign up.

“I was one of the last of my peers to join,” Damien said. “I had done three years in medical school in Galway University. People kept saying to me I should be in Riverdance, and I could have been, but I chose to stay in medicine.”

As Riverdance, now a full-length show, took Europe and the US by storm, Damien continued with his premed studies.

“Galway University were so good. If we had other skills, they encouraged us to explore them. Also in my year was a twice-Irish kayaking champion and Evan O’Flaherty, the fastest white man in the world. The University felt having these experiences would make us better doctors. In the end, after my three years of pre-med, I joined up to the show. It was a natural progression.”

In August of 1997, the past student of CBS Mullingar joined the North American tour. “The whole experience was like nothing we had ever done before and we pinched ourselves on a daily basis. Nice hotels, great money, we were living the dream. I danced in every major city before joining the third show and danced as understudy all over Canada. Then I met a girl.”

The girl, Yzanne Cloonan, who would go on to become Damien’s wife, encouraged him back to medical school and returned to Boston college herself to study drama. “In 1999, after two years on the show, I returned to Galway and that was a come down. From September to March it rained but I kept dancing part time. It was insane – studying week days and then performing at events like the Rolex Christmas party and the Portuguese Golden Globes with Luís Figo. They were worlds apart. It was tough too because my classmates were freshly minted graduated doctors and I was heading into three more years of study but I had met a girl, and that kept me going.”

Damien is now a proud dad of three girls and runs Rince Fàinne Chladach (The Claddagh Ring School of Dancing) with Yzanne. They have spent the past 20 years teaching dancers around the world.

“Riverdance changed everything about Irish Dance,” he said. “The tap dancers in the show taught us to tap, we learned ballet from the ballet dancers, flamenco from the flamenco dancers. Big directors came in to teach us how to perform, it was a different world than we knew. Travelling together. we built a community of friends and we are still in contact. Many stayed in dancing, teaching or adjudicating.”

Looking back on his childhood, Damien says he had no idea what lay ahead but he was glad “there was a consolation for dancing on the back of a lorry for lemonade and crisps and for all the slagging.

“My time with Riverdance was fantastic,” he said, “making me more street wise and giving me a different outlook on life.”