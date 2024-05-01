Talented Mullingar dancer to shine in National Youth Ballet

By Diarmuid Sherry

A young dancer from Mullingar has earned a coveted spot among the elite cast of the Irish National Youth Ballet’s (INYB) spring production of Coppélia, joining over 40 performers at the Samuel Beckett Theatre, Trinity College, Dublin. Kian Newcombe, 12, was selected from a pool of 145 dancers who auditioned from across the country for 2024 season, representing the pinnacle of ballet talent in Ireland.

The INYB is seen as the premier youth ballet company in Ireland, providing young ballet dancers in Ireland the opportunity to train as a company with internationally trained teachers and choreographers.