Thursday, July 13, 2023
Horror on Mullingar street as group attacks parked vehicle

By Topic.ie
A screen grab from a video circulating on social media showing the attack on the unoccupied vehicle on Austin Friar Street, Mullingar last week.

People took refuge in shops along Mullingar’s Austin Friar Street last week when a small group of people attacked a car in broad daylight.

All five windows of the unoccupied vehicle were smashed around 3pm on Wednesday, 5 July, on the busy street.

