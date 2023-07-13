Horror on Mullingar street as group attacks parked vehicle By Topic.ie 13 July 2023 A screen grab from a video circulating on social media showing the attack on the unoccupied vehicle on Austin Friar Street, Mullingar last week. People took refuge in shops along Mullingar’s Austin Friar Street last week when a small group of people attacked a car in broad daylight. All five windows of the unoccupied vehicle were smashed around 3pm on Wednesday, 5 July, on the busy street. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMullingar property offers space aplentyNext articleOne point from first two games leaves The Downs with a lot to do You may have missed... Meet the final 2023 Bachelor competitors 13 July 2023 Joe Connaire to be honoured for his service to Comhaltas 13 July 2023 Edwardian era post box stolen in Ballynacargy 13 July 2023 Mullingar the fastest growing urban area in the Midlands 7 July 2023 New book on Irish medals launched in County Buildings 7 July 2023 Midland Farmer – July 2023 6 July 2023