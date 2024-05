€1256.45 was raised at a Father Ted Quiz in aid of a Palestinian journalist at Clarke’s in Mullingar on Saturday, 27 April. Father Damo actor Joe Rooney hosted the event organised by Mullingar 4 All and Longford Westmeath Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

Quiz goers packed Clarke’s for the event which featured comedic tunes from Rooney and a Lovely Girls Competition. The winner received the whistle Father Damo stole during this Father Ted episode.