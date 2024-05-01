Mullingar Tidy Towns plant trees with St Colmans NS

Mullingar Tidy Towns visited St Colmans National School in Mullingar on Tuesday, 23 April as part of National Tree Week.

St Colmans Green School club members, principal Ger Beehan, teacher Sinéad Duffy and Special Needs Assistant (SNA) Linda Callaghan planted beech hedging around the school. Mullingar Tidy Towns chairperson Cllr Bill Collentine commented on the visit: “As chairperson of Mullingar Tidy Towns, I want to give a huge thank you to all for helping us with this project for National Tree Week.”

Mullingar Tidy Towns were out for National Tree Week again on Thursday, 25 April. The committee collaborated with the Abbeylands Residents’ Association to plant a Mountain Ash Tree.

“As Chairperson of Mullingar Tidy Towns, I would also like to thank everyone who turned up on the day especially as the weather was not the best to show support for our tree planting event,” Cllr Bill Collentine said in a Facebook post.