Bernie McHugh – General Manager of LARCC and member of Fleadh Executive Committee

Bernie McHugh is the dynamic General Manager of LARCC (Lakeslands Area Retreat & Cancer Centre) in Multyfarnham and is a member of the Fleadh Executive Committee.

The youngest of five children, Bernie grew up in Milltown in Rathconrath and still lives there with her son, Ryan, beside her wider family.

Having a background in hotels around the Midlands, Bernie applied for the job of Fundraiser in LARCC some years back, when LARCC was in Ballinalack, and she got the job.

Since then, LARCC moved to Multyfarnham and Bernie has become the General Manager, displaying her focused capabilities across many sectors. Bernie continues to be the energetic force behind the fund-raising in LARCC and also oversees the Marketing and PR with the Fleadh Executive Committee.

