Tribesmen prove too strong but Westmeath aren’t getting the decisions, says Dolan

By Paul O’Donovan

In this year’s new format for the All-Ireland Football Championship Westmeath were drawn in a group with this year’s beaten Ulster finalists Armagh, the All-Ireland champions from two years ago Tyrone and last year’s All-Ireland finalists Galway.

Those games are tough enough for a team coming out of Division 3 football without big decisions going against them also.

That is the feeling of Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan after he watched his side lose to Galway by eight points last Saturday evening in TEG Cusack Park, after a great performance against the Connaught champions.

Dolan feels that despite the best efforts of his players his side are not getting the rub of the green when it comes to big decisions in these games.