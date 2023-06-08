Sunday, June 11, 2023
Tribesmen prove too strong but Westmeath aren’t getting the decisions, says Dolan

By Topic.ie
Ray Connellan of Westmeath in possession battles his way past Ian Burke and Peter Cooke of Galway during last Saturday’s All-Ireland Championship game in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

By Paul O’Donovan

In this year’s new format for the All-Ireland Football Championship Westmeath were drawn in a group with this year’s beaten Ulster finalists Armagh, the All-Ireland champions from two years ago Tyrone and last year’s All-Ireland finalists Galway.

Those games are tough enough for a team coming out of Division 3 football without big decisions going against them also.

That is the feeling of Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan after he watched his side lose to Galway by eight points last Saturday evening in TEG Cusack Park, after a great performance against the Connaught champions.

Dolan feels that despite the best efforts of his players his side are not getting the rub of the green when it comes to big decisions in these games.

