Thomas Pakenham – Journalist, arborist and owner of Tullynally Castle By Topic.ie 23 August 2023 Thomas Pakenham Thomas Francis Dermot Pakenham, well known resident and owner of Tullynally Castle just outside Castlepollard, is the 8th Earl of Longford but prefers to be known simply as Thomas Pakenham. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleRetained firefighters suspend strike over pay and conditionsNext articleJerry Clifford: a man of integrity, faith and many talents Up Close It's Personal Patricia Sheridan – Stalwart at Mullingar Tennis Club and volunteer Jim Bourke – Businessman and former Mullingar councillor Ben Dolan – Musician, singer and local businessman Bernie McHugh – General Manager of LARCC and member of Fleadh Executive Committee Brian Fagan – Travel enthusiast and Volunteer Billy Mac – DJ, fundraiser and formerly a psychiatric nurse Detty Cornally – Volunteer fundraiser and former councillor Anne Griffin – Mullingar author Eoin Kelly – Yoga instructor Ray Carolan – Lakeland Kayaks, Mullingar