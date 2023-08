There are some people who make a major impact on the lives of many others and seem somehow able to fit more talent and ability than the rest of us into all aspects of their lives.

The late Jerry (Jeremiah) Clifford, retired Garda Superintendent, of Walshestown, Mull­ingar, was one such person and news of his passing on Tuesday, 15 August was received with widespread regret and sympathy, while evoking happy memories for a great many people in different parts of the country.