Melanie Hughes-Fox is one of the founders of the already successful Westmeath Women’s Shed, based at Belvedere House in Mullingar.

Born in Dublin and lived in Lucan, Melanie went to school in St Wolstan’s in Celbridge, Co. Kildare and then moved to Castletown-Geoghegan in 1990 with her family. She then moved into Mullingar town where she lived for about 10 years and is now settled in the Enniscoffey area. “I’m a wife, mother, daughter and hopefully many count me as their friend,” Melanie says.