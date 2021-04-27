Design work begun on Thomastown to Killucan walkway link

By Claire Corrigan

Cllr. John Shaw (FF) enquired at the monthly Mullingar-Kinnegad Municipal District Council meeting last week if members could be updated in relation to progress with the Just Transition walkway project linking Thomastown to Killucan/Rathwire. Council members feel strongly that Killucan and Kinnegad urgently need links to the Royal Canal Greenway.

Cllr. Shaw was told that the preliminary design work and landowner liaison has commenced on this project and, subject to confirmation of Just Transition Funding, a Part 8 process will be completed by the end of 2021.

“I would like to see us have the Part 8 completed well before the end of the year and I don’t think there will be an issue about Just Transition Funding,” Cllr. Shaw commented.