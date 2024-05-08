Thursday, May 9, 2024
Subscribe
Sign in

Special Commendation award for Moyvore farmers

By Topic.ie

On Thursday, May 2, James and Martina Ham from Moyvore received the Special Commendation Award at the 2024 RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Awards.
The accolade recognises farmers who are integrating forestry and farming for environmental, social and economic benefits and the couple were nominated for their work in improving a nature focused, productive farming system.

Speaking to Topic, James said they were delighted to hear their names called out from the stage. “We were also a bit surprised to be honest,” he said. “Getting the award makes a big difference because you’re working away, trying your best and at times you wonder if you’re really making a difference. Moments like these reassure you that you’re not doing too badly.”

read_more
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Photos: Wedding of Michaela Hogg & Pádraig Mooney
Next article
Tommy and Jimmy Swarbrigg look back on a glorious musical adventure

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers