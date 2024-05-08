Special Commendation award for Moyvore farmers

On Thursday, May 2, James and Martina Ham from Moyvore received the Special Commendation Award at the 2024 RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Awards.

The accolade recognises farmers who are integrating forestry and farming for environmental, social and economic benefits and the couple were nominated for their work in improving a nature focused, productive farming system.

Speaking to Topic, James said they were delighted to hear their names called out from the stage. “We were also a bit surprised to be honest,” he said. “Getting the award makes a big difference because you’re working away, trying your best and at times you wonder if you’re really making a difference. Moments like these reassure you that you’re not doing too badly.”