Mullingar man completes “Toughest Foot Race on Earth” in Sahara Desert

By Diarmuid Sherry

An ultra-marathon runner from Mullingar described his latest conquest as the toughest thing he has ever done, as he celebrated completing the famous Marathon Des Sables 2024 on 20 April. Tommy Farrell placed in 243rd in a field of over 850 runners, completing “The Toughest Foot Race On Earth” in a time of 42 hours, 27 minutes and 29 seconds.

The Marathon Des Sables is a world renowned ultra-race which took place in April 2024, and covered over 250km in six stages across the sweltering Saharan sands.