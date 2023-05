Detty Cornally has to be one of the best-known women in Mullingar, and rightfully so. Detty is especially well-known as a local volunteer, fundraiser and politician, who was formerly a Councillor in Westmeath County Council for 10 years.

Detty is now President of Mullingar Shamrocks GAA Club, an award which was bestowed on her for her hard work and fundraising efforts through the years for the team.