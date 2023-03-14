Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Eibhlin Fitzpatrick – Proprietor, The Refill Mill, Mullingar

By Topic.ie
Eibhlin Fitzpatrick

Eibhlin Fitzpatrick is the friendly face you see in the most unique shop in Mullingar – The Refill Mill. Eibhlin, daughter of Tom and Eileen Fitzpatrick, is from Tyrrellspass and is passionate about all things sustainable and has a great love of the environment.

When Eibhlin finished college and went travelling, she became focused on more sustainable ways of life. On her return to Westmeath, she found trying to find eco-friendly/sustainable shops in the county frustrating and realised her calling was to set up a shop offering others help to live their life in a more sustainable way. Hence, The Refill Mill was born.

Up Close It's Personal

