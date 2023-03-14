Councillors pull their handbrake on idea to ban vehicles from town centre

The debate over Mull­ingar’s traffic problems raised its head again this week at Westmeath County Council when a motion to consider a ‘No Car Day’ in the town fell on deaf ears.

The idea was proposed by Mayor Cllr Hazel Smyth. Opposition to the motion was spearheaded by Cllr Ken Glynn, and Cllr Andrew Duncan, who said he believed the motion served no purpose.

Cllr Duncan acknowledged that Green Party representative Cllr Sm-yth has a mandate to her constituents but said that he also has a mandate from his.