Mullingar’s new bus service will not go through estates

By Claire Corrigan

The proposed new local bus service for the town of Mullingar caused a lively discussion at Monday’s Municipal District Council meeting, with assurances sought that the proposed bus service will not involve buses through housing estates, and no definite indication as yet of when the service might begin.

“There was the impression that this was very much something that was happening. However you’ve stated there is no funding in place for the foreseeable future, which I do understand.” Cllr Ken Glynn (FF) at the meeting of Mullingar Kinnegad district, during which members received a presentation from National Transport Authority updating the proposed Mullingar Bus Service.

Cllr. Glynn was speaking to John Nott and Colm Kelly from National Transport Authority (NTA) who gave the presentation.

He continued that there were a number of joint submissions from estates including Great Oaks, voicing concerns. “Can I take it that no housing estate will have a bus coming through it and there will be no talk of removing temporary bollards and installing gates?” he asked.