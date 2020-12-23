Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Raharney company announce ambulance fundraiser

BUMBLEance is the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland

By Admin
Chris McCarthy (BUMBLEance driver), Veronica (mum), Shaye (4), Jayce (5), Freya (11), Carly (12).

In an effort to give back to Covid-19 affected companies while supporting the worthy BUMBLEance, the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland, ARC Studios offer their professional services – and all you have to do is donate to win!

BUMBLEance is the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland, providing safe and comfortable transportation for Ireland’s youngest patients as they travel between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centres and respite centres nationwide. BUMBLEance is with families every step of the way, with the comfort and safety of the children as its number one priority.

