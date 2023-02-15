Saturday, February 18, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Teresa Doyle – Artist and dollmaker

By Topic.ie

Teresa Doyle is a local artist, a Bespoke Doll-maker to be exact. Teresa transforms fabric and personal items (often of loved ones who have passed away) into beautiful male or female dolls, keeping memories alive for the receiver.

Known to many as the Dollmaker of Ireland’s Ancient East, Teresa has her first exhibition coming up in the Atrium in Westmeath County Buildings next week (Tuesday, 21 February at 6pm) entitled ‘The Living Fabric”. Drop in and see some of Teresa’s work for yourself; the exhibition will run until Friday, 3 March. 

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar student to join Washington Ireland Program
Next article
Editorial: Our expectations of those we elect are very often based on principles that were never agreed

Up Close It's Personal

© Topic Newspapers