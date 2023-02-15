Teresa Doyle – Artist and dollmaker

Teresa Doyle is a local artist, a Bespoke Doll-maker to be exact. Teresa transforms fabric and personal items (often of loved ones who have passed away) into beautiful male or female dolls, keeping memories alive for the receiver.

Known to many as the Dollmaker of Ireland’s Ancient East, Teresa has her first exhibition coming up in the Atrium in Westmeath County Buildings next week (Tuesday, 21 February at 6pm) entitled ‘The Living Fabric”. Drop in and see some of Teresa’s work for yourself; the exhibition will run until Friday, 3 March.