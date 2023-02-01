Thursday, February 2, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Up Close it’s Personal – Maria B. Bourke – Personal empowerment coach

By Topic.ie
Maria B. Bourke

Maria B. Bourke is a life coach, spiritual healer, author and the creator of My Kinda Magik affirmation cards. Originally from Athy, Maria moved to Mullingar in 1998 as the co-founder of LMB, aka ‘The Sock Factory’.

Proud mum of three Mullingar natives – Melanie, Jessica and Niall Lynch – Maria and Melanie headed up a small, hard-working team who ran The Heart of Ireland Festival in 2015, which became the starting point for Herstory, founded by Melanie, who went on to campaign to make St Brigid’s Day our new national holiday.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Semi-detached bungalow ideal for the first-time buyer
Next article
Confirmed: Columb Barracks to be used for refugee accommodation

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers