Up Close it’s Personal – Maria B. Bourke – Personal empowerment coach

Maria B. Bourke is a life coach, spiritual healer, author and the creator of My Kinda Magik affirmation cards. Originally from Athy, Maria moved to Mullingar in 1998 as the co-founder of LMB, aka ‘The Sock Factory’.

Proud mum of three Mullingar natives – Melanie, Jessica and Niall Lynch – Maria and Melanie headed up a small, hard-working team who ran The Heart of Ireland Festival in 2015, which became the starting point for Herstory, founded by Melanie, who went on to campaign to make St Brigid’s Day our new national holiday.