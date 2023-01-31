Troy backs controversial Scottish Gender Reform Bill

Deputy Robert Troy has publicly backed the controversial Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which was vetoed by Westminster earlier this month.

The Bill, which was passed by 86 votes to 39 in the Scottish Parliament last December, would have streamlined the process in Scotland for changing legal gender.

UK ministers say the draft law would conflict with equality protections applying across Great Britain. Some opposing the bill have raised concerns it will allow men to easily change their gender to prey on women and enter women-only safe spaces.