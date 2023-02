Some readers will know Sandra Dolan from her years of working in the Bank of Ireland and some will know Sandra from singing solo, and as part of the Dolan Family with the Remembering Joe Show.

Growing up in a house full of singers meant it was only to be expected that Sandra would take to the stage as well at some stage, and she has, full time now. If you haven’t seen Sandra sing yet, see her perform with the Dolan Family in The Greville Arms on 10 March, 2023.