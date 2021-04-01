Castlepollard Community College extension gets the go ahead

Damien English, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Wayne Walsh, Principal of Castlepollard Community College, and Cllr. Frank McDermott, all welcomed the news last week that the extension at Castlepollard Community College is to go ahead.

There was great news for Castlepollard on Tuesday of last week, 23 March, when the Government announced that Castlepollard Community College, was one of a number of schools in the country, to get the green light to proceed with a new extension.

Castlepollard Community School has been accepted as one of the 20 schools nationally under the School’s Building Programme to get a major extension to the existing school to accommodate the growing number of pupils. The extension includes several new classrooms, Special Educational Needs base, new specialist rooms for subjects like music, IT and Art and a new sports hall with fitness suite.

