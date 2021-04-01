Keeping it in the family: Bill Collentine Ltd.; Plumbing Services – Bed & Breakfast – Councillor – Mayor of Mullingar!

Bill Collentine Ltd.;

Plumbing Services – Bed & Breakfast – Councillor – Mayor of Mullingar!

Bill Collentine is a man of many talents and one who has to often wear many hats. Not alone does he run his very successful plumbing business (now in it’s 41st year) with his son Willie, he also runs the Railway House Bed & Breakfast with his wife Teresa, he is actively involved in Mullingar Tidy Towns, he is a Fianna Fail Councillor and he is currently the Mayor of Mullingar!

Topic caught up with Bill and his son Willie to find out a bit more about how it all started.

1. When was the business established and were any previous generations involved? The business began around 1980 when Bill returned from Canada. At the time, there were several family members and cousins involved when it opened.

2. Did the family live in Mullingar for many years / where did they come from?

Bill and his family came from a town-land just outside the town of Mullingar, called Russellstown.

3. Who are the family members working in the business now?

Bill and his son Willie manage the plumbing business and his wife Teresa keeps the Bed and Breakfast in order. Bill has two sons in Canada at present, both plumbers also, who were with the company for some time but moved to Canada when the recession took hold.

4. What does the business do?

Bill Collentine Plumbing is SEAI approved and offers all services related to industrial and commercial heating and plumbing, renewable energy solutions, geo-thermal solutions, heat-pump installation, solar panels, water treatment, water filters, replacement and servicing of boilers, cooker installation, oil tank replacement, bathroom suite replacement including provision of disabled bathroom, gas boiler upgrades and replacement as well as gas fire servicing, solid fuel heating installations, wood pallet stove installations, wet room installation (less-abled bathrooms), wheelchair ramps installation and not forgetting oil boiler servicing and repairs and replacement. They also offer full house plumbing and heating systems with the newest system technology as well as general maintenance services.

5. How has the business changed over the years?

Willie tells us that while they still offer the same professional services all year round, the regulations have changed through the years and everything is more geared towards energy efficiency nowadays. Things like under-floor heating, solar panels and geo-thermal heating systems are a big change from the ways of traditional plumbing.

6. Plans for the future?

Apart from Willie’s big plans to win the lotto, there are no major changes in the pipeline just now Willie says!

7. Any memorable moments through the years?

“Every day is memorable,” Bill laughs!

8. In what way do you think you family business adds something special to Mullingar?

Willie speaks proudly about the fact that his family business(es) provide a lifeline to the town, being involved in so much and always being on hand to help when necessary. He feels that family businesses know their customers and that they get great satisfaction from offering locals what they want.

9. Pros and Cons of working with family in a business?

Neither Bill or Willie have any issues working with each other. Bill states that there is of course some differences of opinion, mainly due to Willie being from a different generation, but otherwise it’s good to work with family and he enjoys it.

10. The last word: Bill and Willie would like to use this opportunity to say thanks to their staff and to all their customers in Mullingar and the surrounding areas who continue to keep their custom, especially with Collentine Plumbers. They are grateful for all the business they receive and encourage people to get in touch with them anytime if they need any plumbing assistance, on: Office: 044 9341142 / Mobile: 086 2459216 / info@billcollentineplumbing.ie