A Modern Touch with a Garden Paradise

House for Sale (Five Bedroom, Five Bathroom property)

New Ballinderry, Mullingar

Guide Price: €469,950

Now and again the property market attracts rare gems of houses and this spacious five bed family home with a private, large rear garden is one such gem.

Situated in a prime location on the outskirts of Mullingar, within close proximity to schools, creche and shops, makes this an ideal setting for a family home.

In excellent condition throughout, the accommodation consists of a tiled entrance hall leading to the kitchen/dining area. The kitchen/dining area is spacious and impressively fitted with floor tiling and kitchen island and includes an alcove with TV point. Off the kitchen is a living room with semi-solid timber floors, French doors, stove and numerous power points. Also off the kitchen is a utility room with ample storage and floor tiling and a fully tiled guest WC as well as exit to the large, private back garden and walkway around the house.

The ground floor is completed with two bedrooms, both with timber floors, both en-suite and one with a walk in wardrobe with built in units. The ensuite consists of a wet room. The other bedroom has laminate flooring and ensuite consists of an electric shower.

The first floor consists of a spacious carpeted landing, giving access to the three large en-suite bedrooms. Upstairs also has an office, carpeted and with power and computer points.

Special features of this bright and spacious gem are PVC double glazed windows and doors, dual central heating, excellent decor throughout, ample parking, secluded and not overlooked, large patio area to the rear and mature trees and shrubbery in the spacious back garden, as well as mains water connected.

The location, just a few minutes drive from the N4 and N52, is not only close to schools, both primary and post primary but also to shops, pubs, clubs, restaurants, leisure and sporting facilities. It is close to Millmount shopping centre, and a short drive to the train station which has an excellent service to and from Dublin and Sligo.

The property is definitely worth a viewing, sooner rather than later.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt,Mullingar.