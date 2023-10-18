The countdown is on for Halloween 2023 at Belvedere House, Mullingar, which takes place on Saturday October 28th, Sunday October 29th and Monday October 30th from 10am to 5pm.

Walk the Halloween Treasure Trail through the Ghoulish Garden to the Witches Lair, have a Frightful Face-painting, pick up some Barking Balloons, watch some Scary Science demonstrations and boogie down at the Zombie Zumba Disco!

Follow the signs on the outdoor trail to complete your question sheet. Meet the Halloween Witch at the end of your trail, collect a small goody bag and take a photo. Stop at the Ghoulish Garden along the way. Join in one of the many Halloween demonstrations running throughout the day in the Marquee, or come along to the zombie disco in the afternoon.

For a small nominal fee (please bring coins) visitors can have their face-painted, get a glitter tattoo, or buy a balloon model in the courtyard.

Things to note: Belvedere is an outdoor venue and the trail is all outdoors. Please come prepared and dress appropriately for the changeable Irish weather. Small goody bags include confectionery and juice drink.Toddlers / U2’s – free of charge, must be booked in.

Book your timeslot at belvedere-house.ie