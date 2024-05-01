Tranquility surrounds this countryside retreat

Bracklin,

Tullamore,

Co. Offaly

3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom/Detached

Asking price: €435,000

Property Partners Cleary are delighted to bring to the market a unique property in Bracklin, County Offaly. Robin Farm or “Feirm-na-Speideoga” is a smallholding with c.11 acres in an oasis of tranquillity on the rolling Offaly/Westmeath border countryside.

This well-presented and tastefully extended original 1950’s crofter’s cottage is set within its own mature grounds and is very private yet fully accessible. The property is at the end of its own long lane and nestles peacefully in its perfect location with amazing countryside views.

All the amenities of Tullamore town are just a short 6-kilometre drive and include shops, pubs, restaurants, church’s, leisure centres, sporting facilities, primary schools, and secondary schools. The rooms are light and spacious and include 3 bedrooms, living room, family bathroom, kitchen, utility, and a large conservatory.

the house is surrounded on all sides by its gardens, white stone courtyard and has the benefit of various outbuildings to include a large modern double garage with a shower room, toilet, and cold storage room with a timber sheeted loft above. two beautiful cut stone sheds, a traditional galvanised hen house, a large workshop, potting shed, glasshouse, and a double bay agricultural style storage barn are all served with a water supply. The c.5acres of grounds surrounding the house are divided into fenced paddocks and a beautiful mature orchard and vegetable plot with a glasshouse. A second plot consisting of c.6 Acres is included in the folio / title. This potential agricultural or grazing land is accessed by a lane and is approximately 300m from the entrance gate.

Viewing is highly recommended on this property.