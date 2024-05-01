Bourke’s goal seals hard earned win for Offaly over Westmeath

A 69th minute goal by Dan Bourke sealed a six-point win for Offaly over Westmeath in this keenly contested Joe McDonagh Senior Hurling Round 2 game played in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Saturday afternoon last. Westmeath, who had suffered defeat against Kerry in their opening game were looking to bounce back with a win, but they came up against a good, steady young Offaly side with plenty of pace and heart and in the end the Faithful County emerged narrow, but deserved winners of this very competitive affair. Offaly and their manager Johnny Kelly were also looking for a win following their defeat to Laois on the first day out.

This defeat for Westmeath leaves them needing to win their remaining three games away to Down, and at home to Meath and Laois and then hope that some other results go their way, if they are to have any hope of reaching this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final.