Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Athletic Under 19 team are crowned League Champions

By Paul O’Donovan
Mullingar Athletic won the CCFL Under 19 Premier Division title when goals by Alex Sheerin and Ryan Bitu saw them overcome Tullamore Town in Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore on Tuesday of last week, 23 April. Athletic had threatened to win the league in their previous couple of games before they finally clinched the title in Tullamore, ensuring that nearest rivals,  St Francis from Athlone, couldn’t catch them.

In the end this was a tremendous result for this very talented side managed by Tony Sheerin and his assistant Gary Nolan.

