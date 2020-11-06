A hearty Vegetable Curry for Saturday Supper

Brought to you by Fox’s Fruit & Veg, Lynn Road, Mullingar.

An easy to prepare meal that will warm your family using quality nutritious fresh vegetables from Fox’s Fruit & Veg., Lynn Road, Mullingar.

What you’ll need:

• 1 large carrot, peeled and sliced

• 2 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm chunks

• 3 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil

• 1 large onion, finely chopped

• (Approx 300g) cauliflower cut into small florets and halved

• 1 tbsp curry powder

• 227g of tinned chopped tomatoes

• 300ml/10fl oz vegetable or chicken stock (made with ½ cube), gluten-free if required

• 100g/3½oz frozen peas or two large handfuls young spinach leaves, or a mixture

How to:

• Bring a half filled saucepan of water to the boil and add the potatoes and carrots. Cook for 8 minutes. Add the cauliflower florets and cook for 2 more minutes. Drain and set aside.

• Heat the oil in a large, non-stick frying pan or wide-based saucepan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 8 minutes or until well softened and lightly browned, stirring regularly. Sprinkle over the curry powder and cook for 30 seconds more, stirring.

• Add the tomatoes to the onions and cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the stock and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the vegetables and peas or spinach and simmer gently for 5 minutes, stirring regularly. If the sauce thickens too much, add a splash of water.

• Serve immediately with your choice of accompaniments.