And the winner is…Bryan Murphy! Kerryman crowned Westmeath Bachelor

Sunday night in Mullingar (May 1) saw Kerryman Bryan Murphy crowned the first winner of the Westmeath Bachelor Competition since 2001 at a sell-out show in the Arts Centre.

It turned out the first bachelor of the night could not be bettered and the celebrity judging panel of Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Doireann Garrihy and Nathan Carter had their winner.

He set a bar that wasn’t to be topped and his medley of ABBA’s ‘Mamma Mia’ and Sham Rocks ‘Tell Me Ma’ on the accordion had everyone back on their feet – minutes after finding their seats.

The Westmeath Bachelor himself received a holiday to Ibiza, free shopping for a year, a cash donation to a charity of his choice and, of course, the coveted trophy.