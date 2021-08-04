Four-bedroom Mullingar home comes with finished décor and features

25 Gleann Petitt, Mullingar, N91YE0C

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom

Asking Price €299,950

This well-presented and very well maintained four bed semi-detached house, in the much sought after location of Gleann Petit in Mullingar, off the Dublin Road, has come to the market and early viewing is recommended as an immediate sale is anticipated.

This family home, with excellent decor and features offers ample parking, privacy, with it’s large rear garden, and convenience as it’s close to Mullingar town centre and N4 / N52 motorway.

The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hall with solid wood floors leading to the living room, which also has solid wood floors and an open fireplace with marble surround. Opposite the living room is a second reception room with solid wood floors. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units, wall and floor tiling and is open plan with the dining room. French doors in the dining area lead to the spacious back garden.

Off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage units, a work-top counter with a sink, tiled floor, the back door of the property, and is plumbed for washer/ dryer.

A guest WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing, giving access to the four bedrooms, three with laminate timber flooring and built in wardrobes. The master bedroom comes with carpet flooring, a built-in wardrobe and en-suite. The spacious hot-press upstairs offers plenty of storage space. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three-piece suite.

The property offers ample under-stair storage space, as well as an insulated attic and PVC double glazed windows. It is not overlooked to the front or the rear and comes complete with a back garden shed.

Included in the sale are carpet, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings, garden shed and some appliances.

Book your viewing time early for this beautiful family home, with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt, phone: 044 934 0000.