Coláiste Mhuire overcome Dundalk Grammar to reach League Final

By Paul O’Donovan

Coláiste Mhuire Mull­ingar overcame Dundalk Grammar School to win this Leinster Colleges Rugby Junior League Division 2A semi final which was played at Shay Murtagh Park, home of Mullingar RFC, on Thursday of last week, 18 April. Overall Coláiste Mhuire were the far better side and fully deserved their win with the talented Will Scahill going over for a hat-trick of tries. The Mullingar side got off to a flying start and led 17-0 after 17 minutes. However, Dundalk Grammar then came back into the game and they cut the deficit back to just five points to trail 12-17 at the half time break.

However, early in the second half Coláiste Mhuire showed their superiority and scored three tries, all converted by Will Scahill to take a commanding lead once again.