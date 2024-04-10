Concerns over future of Diabetes Services at Regional Hospital Mullingar

By Diarmuid Sherry

Concerns were raised for the future of the Paediatric Diabetes Services in Regional Hospital Mullingar after the department’s head wrote to parents expressing fears for the service’s future due to a staffing crisis. Despite these concerns, in a letter posted by Regional Hospital Mullingar on Friday, 5 April, trying to assure parents they are “working very hard to ensure continuity of these services.”

Professor Michael O’Grady said the service was “once again without any nursing support,” and used a car and motorcycle analogy to illustrate how hospital bosses did not know the complications of treating diabetes.