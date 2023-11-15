Deputy Clarke in lead role at Sinn Féin Ard Fheis

Deputy Sorca Clarke had the honour of announcing Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to the stage for her televised speech at the party’s Ard Fheis which took place in TUS Athlone on 11 November.

Housing, the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, healthcare, and climate change dominated the debate at the Ard Fheis as Sinn Féin aims to enter Government in 2025.

Broadcasting live on RTÉ, Deputy Clarke said it was a pleasure to host the event in her home constituency of Longford-Westmeath.

“We have had a great Ard Fheis, here in Athlone in my constituency of Longford-Westmeath. We have set out our stall; on Irish unity, on housing, on health, on climate action.