Dolan delights in football win as Fortune calls for player backing

Dessie Dolan and Westmeath found a last-gasp victory over Clare in TEG Cusack Park thanks to Ronan O’Toole’s point, moments after the visitors had a goal chalked-off in controversial circumstances.

Dolan had witnessed a real ‘game-of-two-halves’ as his side fought back from a wind-assisted Clare half-time lead to snatch a second win in a row a full six-minutes into stoppage time.

Two wins in the opening fixtures of the League will do Westmeath no harm as they look to reclaim a spot in Division 2 for 2025. In his post-match briefing, Dolan expressed his satisfaction. “Our backs were against the wall for a large part of that second half, they came out fighting and that is important for Westmeath.” Dolan also acknowledged the collective impact of the bench for the second game running. “The subs again – and this is important – made a big impact like they did last week against Offaly. The squad is getting stronger all the time.” In relation to the disallowed Clare goal at the death, Dolan remarked, “If he’s standing in the square he’s standing in the square. That’s not lady luck, it’s a fact. The referee was brave because it wasn’t simple and he was brave and he went with it.” Dolan was asked about the victory overall. “The one thing you want is confidence and by winning games it gives you confidence and I suppose the spirit we showed out there, we can build on that.” Obviously with the campaign still in its early days, there are things to work on, as the manager acknowledged. For the Westmeath fans who may have travelled to away games last season which ended in defeat, the fact that this team (substitutes included) produced the goods shows that there is an ability to take a game to opposition when things are often in the proverbial melting pot.