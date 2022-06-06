€2.2m set aside for Robinstown sports complex plan

By Claire Corrigan

The much-longed for regional sports leisure complex in Robinstown was highlighted by Cllr Michael Dollard when he called on the Municipal District of Mull­ingar Kinnegad to indicate the amount of funding the County Council has set aside from its own resources to develop the centre.

It was revealed that €2.2m has been set aside, and there is a provision for additional funding for the year 2022 of €390,000 that is likely to be transferred to this fund. Cllr John Shaw tabled a motion, seeking an urgent update on the regional sports centre for Robinstown. He said all members were hopeful the centre will be “pushed on.”

He continued that it was clear that more swimming pool facilities were needed in the town with people “queueing at 6am to book swimming lessons” for their children.