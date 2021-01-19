Egan’s Ocean Fresh – the freshest fish and seafood in the Midlands

Providing the freshest fish and seafood in the Midlands for almost a century, Egan’s Ocean Fresh, located on Dominick St, Mullingar, continues to this day to serve customers the finest produce with lots of special offers.

The Egan stall can be traced 94 years in Mullingar back to when Mrs. Egan came down from Dublin every Thursday to sell fish in the town.

The health benefits that fresh fish and seafood offer are well documented, and replacing meat in two or three of your weekly meals would have tremendous advantages to your general well being, and a great way to kick start a healthy new year for you and your family.

Fish and seafood are filled with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain a healthy heart, lower your blood pressure, aid healthy brain function and infant development, and also decreases risk of depression, diabetes, and dementia, and may prevent inflammation reducing the risk of arthritis.

Today the stall is run by Tony and John Gunnery and family who wish to extend a big thank you to all customers for their continued support last year and for the future ahead.

Tony, John and the crew are always more than happy to help customers pick the right fish for the right meal and offer advice on the best way to use the healthy and fresh produce on sale.

Egan’s Ocean Fresh are open on Dominick St, Mullingar every Thursday from 7am until 3pm, outside Topic Newspapers.

For wholesale enquiries contact egansoceanfresh@ gmail.com or call 087-9344340.