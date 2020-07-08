Five arrested following Mullingar violence

The town of Mullingar was dealt another blow in the past week, when further scenes of unrestrained violence were seen in the Grange Crescent area of the town, apparently precipitated by an earlier incident – a fight between local youths in the town.

The violent attacks on at least two homes in the Grange Crescent scheme on Thursday evening last, 2 July, with a group of people, many of them appearing to be of younger teen years, and with some attackers carrying pickaxe handles and other weapons, and throwing stones through windows, saw considerable criminal damage caused to the houses under attack.

Making the incident much worse was the “relaying” to a worldwide audience via Facebook soon afterwards, and Topic received reports from other places, asking about what had happened and what it was about.

